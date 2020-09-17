Dave Grohl has revealed he wants to stop touring every time he returns home from a long period on the road – but always changes his mind.

The Foo Fighters frontman was talking to AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson for a new Sky Arts documentary when he opened up on the emotional toil of touring the world with the band.

“It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where, after I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off'”, he said.

“And all my friends look at me and say, ‘Bullshit. There’s no way.'”

But it seems Grohl’s friends are always proved right, with the singer admitting he’s always keen to return to the studio after a short break.

“And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record.’ Every time,” he said.

Earlier this week, Grohl penned a new song for 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell as part of a series of drum challenges they’ve been issuing one another.

In the video, Grohl plays drums, bass, guitar and sings lead vocals, while his daughters Violet, Ophelia and Harper sing along to a song that hears him call Bushell the “Queen of Rock and Roll”.

Last month, Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their upcoming Van Tour that would have commemorated the band’s 25th anniversary.