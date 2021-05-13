Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nod: “I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would happen”

Dave Grohl has given his reaction to the announcement that Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

The band will be inducted alongside Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s and Carole King during a ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Grohl said that his initial reaction to hearing the news of Foos’ induction was one of “surprise and, of course, very appreciative”.

Advertisement

“I just recently realised it’s been half my life since I’ve been in this band,” he said. “I feel, in a way, that I’ve almost neglected how much we’ve done in the past 25 years. I think because I’m always working in a forward motion, I don’t spend too much time sitting down and looking back at what we’ve done or reflecting on our past achievements. I just kind of look forward to the next thing. So today has been a bit more reflective than before.”

Grohl added that he was “mostly happy for [his bandmates] Pat [Smear], Nate [Mendel], Chris [Shiflett], Taylor [Hawkins] and Rami [Jaffee]”, saying: “I don’t think any of us ever imagined that this would happen.”

The frontman said that he was looking forward to sharing the limelight with his Foos bandmates on the night, adding: “I predict that my speech will be the shortest since I have such a big mouth. It’s time for those guys to speak.”

Grohl, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time following his induction with Nirvana in 2014, also said that the list of inductees this year “is very important and encouraging”.

“Tina Turner, obviously, deserves everything that she’s been awarded with,” he said. “And Carole King is a big one, and the Go-Go’s. To see so many women inducted this year is impressive and encouraging.”

Advertisement

Speaking about this year’s inductees, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes said yesterday (May 12) that “this is our most diverse class in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”.

“It really represents the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour the artists that have created not only rock & roll, but the sound of youth culture.”