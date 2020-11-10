Dave Grohl has opened up on whether Foo Fighters could play socially distanced gigs in a bid to return to live music once more.

The band were set to mark their 25th anniversary in 2020 with an expansive world tour before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shelve their plans.

But as they return with ‘Shame Shame‘, the first single from their tenth album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, Grohl has discussed if socially distanced gigs could be in the band’s future plans.

He told NME in a new interview: “First and foremost, our main concern is that everyone is safe. Our band wouldn’t just jump out on the road for the sake of having an audience.

“Listen, we really do care for the people that come to see the band, so until we get to a place where everyone’s safe and sound, we’ll just have to adapt and figure out new ways to connect with the audience.”

Grohl added: “Our band is rooted in live performance, more than anything. I love making records and everything that goes along with being in this band. But being on stage is really where we shine. Until that can happen safely, we’re just gonna have to fucking knock it out in the rehearsal room.”

As for the new record itself, Grohl described the band’s latest as a “Saturday night party record”.

“I hate to call it a funk or dance record, but it’s more energetic in a lot of ways than anything we’ve ever done and it was really designed to be that Saturday night party album,” he said.

“It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again. Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”