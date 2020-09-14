Dave Grohl pens superhero theme song for viral sensation Nandi Bushell

Dave Grohl has penned a new song for 10-year-old viral musician Nandi Bushell as part of a series of drum challenges they have been issuing one another.

Last month, the Foo Fighters frontman accepted Bushell’s challenge to cover the band’s song ‘Everlong’. “Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off,” the youngster said on her YouTube page.

In the video’s description, Bushell wrote: “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

Grohl responded, drumming his way through part of ‘Everlong’, before issuing Bushell a challenge – to nail the drum part in Them Crooked Vultures’ ‘Dead End Friends’. “Now the ball is in your court,” he told her before drumming along to the track.

Bushell (dressed just like Grohl) responded, imitating nearly every move the Foo Fighters frontman did in his video.

“CHECKMATE!” she said, before adding: “The rock Gods are smiling upon us.”

Grohl was impressed with Bushell’s response, conceding the first round. Though he warned: “Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind…”

Now, the Foo Fighters frontman – with some help from his daughters – has issued a new challenge. Instead of asking Bushell to replay a familiar song, Grohl pens a new track “off the top of [his] head” for the young musician to tackle.

“Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you!” Grohl tweeted, before acknowledging his daughters who helped on vocals. “Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals.”

In the video, Grohl plays drums, bass, guitar and sings lead vocals, while his daughters, Violet, Ophelia and Harper, sing along to a song that hears him call Bushell the “Queen of Rock and Roll.” Watch it below.

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

