Dave Grohl says he would never leave Foo Fighters to go solo

Dave Grohl has said he would never go solo because he “actually like[s] being in the Foo Fighters“.

The frontman is currently busy promoting the band’s new gross-out splatter horror Studio 666, and in a recent interview about the film he talked about never wanting to split from the Foos to go it alone.

Describing the new movie, he told Sky News: “The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock and roll cliches and stereotypes, right? The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band – and some lead singers do exactly that.”

Advertisement

He then added: “That’s something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters.”

Grohl formed Foo Fighters in 1994 as a one-man project following the dissolution of his former band Nirvana. The band have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Meanwhile, Grohl told NME in a new interview that he thinks Liam Gallagher is “one of the last remaining rock stars”.

Earlier this month, Gallagher released ‘Everything’s Electric’, the first single to be taken from his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

The song was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl said of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

He continued: “He was making a song [‘Everything’s Electric’] with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque [Beastie Boys] and so I fucking served it up. I served up the beats. And the fucking single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”

In a four-star review of 666, NME’s Mark Beaumont said the script for the film is “kinda smart” and includes “comic references to Day Of The Dead, Evil Dead and The Exorcist”.

He added: “The electricity effects are way too cheap, but otherwise Studio 666 would sweep up the Palm D’Gore at any horror flick festival with an ounce of rock ’n’ roll in its fiend-infested soul.”

Elsewhere, Dave Grohl made his debut appearance on the hugely popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones earlier this week.