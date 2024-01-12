Dave Grohl shared his love of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’

Dave Grohl has been revealed to be a longtime fan of the song of the moment, Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

The pop-disco track was first released in 2001 from Ellis-Bextor’s debut album ‘Read My Lips’ – reaching Number Two in the UK singles chart at the time and going on to become a pop cult classic. In recent weeks, however, the song has found a brand new audience after soundtracking an already infamous nude scene in the 2023 hit film Saltburn.

The song is currently at Number Eight in the UK charts, and it has broken into the Billboard 100 in the US for the first time too.

Now, it transpires that Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl is also part of the ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ love-in.

During an appearance on the Capital Breakfast show, Ellis-Bextor revealed: “Dave Grohl once told me his family adore the song. I was like, ‘Thank you for telling me, and also share this publicly. Don’t feel we have to keep this private’.”

Earlier this week, Ellis-Bextor spoke to NME about the track’s resurgence, as well as the experience of watching ‘Saltburn’ with her mother and teenage son.

Speaking about achieving her first ever US chart success, she said: “That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

About the experience of watching the film alongside her family, she said, “I wasn’t too worried about my mum! We don’t have a penchant for watching particularly challenging films together, but it was more about the fact that my teenage son was sat in between his mum and his grandma. I just kept thinking, ‘I hope he’s OK!’”

“There were definitely a few moments where I had my head in my hands thinking, ‘This is quite a lot!’ But he was completely fine and dealt with it very calmly. He said it was one of the top 10 films he’d ever seen, so he was very happy!”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be embarking on a European headline tour in March, before supporting Nile Rodgers and Chic on a UK and Ireland tour June and July before joining The Human League on the road at the end of the year. Visit here for tickets and more information.