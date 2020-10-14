Dave Grohl has collaborated once again with the LA duo The Bird and The Bee — this time on a festive cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’, which you can hear below.

The two artists worked together last year on a cover of Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love’ for a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Grohl has now collaborated with The Bird and the Bee — AKA Inara George and Greg Kurstin — for their upcoming festive album ‘Put Up The Lights’, which includes covers of classic Christmas songs and original compositions.

Previewing the release, which is out on October 23 via No Expectation/Release Me Records, The Bird and the Bee have shared their rendition of ‘Little Drummer Boy’ featuring Grohl. You can hear it below.

“Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance,” George said in a statement. “But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange.

“Although I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…‘ all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

Kurstin added: “One of my favourite songs we wrote is ‘You and I at Christmas Time’, which was written through email. I sent Inara the piano part and I was blown away by what she sang over it.”

You can hear The Bird and The Bee’s new song ‘You and I At Christmas Time’ below.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Put Up The Lights’ below.

1. You and I At Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus

Earlier this week Stevie Nicks’ new song ‘Show Them The Way’, featuring Grohl on drums, was released.