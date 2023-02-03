Dave Stewart mentee Faye Fantarrow shares single ‘AWOL’

Faye Fantarrow, the singer-songwriter who is being mentored by Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, has shared new single ‘AWOL’ – check it out below.

The song comes from the Sunderland artist’s debut EP of the same title, which is set for release next Friday (February 10) via Stewart’s label Bay Street Records, which he signed her to in 2021.

“Life very rarely goes to plan but the plan was always to write, sing and perform and I’ve been lucky to be able to do that,” said Fantarrow. “‘AWOL’ is the title track from my forthcoming EP which I am so proud of and the fantastic opportunity I was given to work and record with Dave Stewart will be forever special to me.”

Check out ‘AWOL’ below:

The song and EP are being released earlier than planned due to the state of Fantarrow’s health. She was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive glioma brain tumour back in September, having had leukaemia twice as a child. Doctors believe it may have been a rare consequence of the radiotherapy she received when she had a bone marrow transplant after battling leukaemia for the second time aged 13.

She began to feel unwell after returning from the Bahamas, where she had recorded the ‘AWOL’ EP with Stewart.

Fantarrow started a JustGiving page for an expensive but highly promising and potentially life saving experimental treatment in California, which raised over £235,000 and enabled her to visit the U.S. last month in the first of several planned trips to receive the treatment. Stewart gave £50,000 towards the fundraiser, while his former Eurythmics bandmate Annie Lennox gave £10,000.

“Faye Fantarrow is a rare jewel from the North East. She’s from Sunderland, a city with a big heart, and there’s no bigger heart than Faye’s. As a songwriter and performer, she tells stories to make you explode with joy or weep along with her at the trichotomy of the human spirit,” said Stewart. “Faye is one of a kind and I love her dearly as a sister, a daughter, and a great music partner. We had an unbelievable time together while recording this EP. Both in search of musical freedoms, two souls laughing constantly at the joy of creativity. I love Faye Fantarrow.”

Fantarrow was supposed to perform at a fundrasing gig at Sunderland’s Fire Station last week but had to pull out as she wasn’t well enough to take part. She had chosen all of the performers herself.