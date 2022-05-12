Davichi’s Lee Hae-ri announces upcoming marriage in handwritten letter

Davichi vocalist Lee Hae-ri has announced that she will soon be getting married.

The vocalist took to her personal Instagram page yesterday (May 11) to break the news of her engagement via a handwritten letter. “It feels like a dream that I’m about to say this. It doesn’t feel real yet, but… I’m getting married,” the 37-year-old wrote, as translated by Soompi.

“He’s a good person whom I can learn a lot from, and when I’m with him, there are many reasons to laugh,” she continued, without disclosing the identity of her husband-to-be. “More than anything, he’s a person who respects and cares about me more than anyone else, and I’ll cherish him and be with him forever.”

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee’s husband is purportedly not a celebrity, with the wedding being planned as a small reception sometime in July, with close friends and family in attendance.

However, Lee assured that this does not signal the end of Davichi, a duo of vocalists completed by Kang Min-kyung. “I will continue to sing as well as laugh and chat with Min-kyung as Davichi’s Lee Hae-ri,” the letter read. “Davichi Chord [Davichi’s official fanbase]… thank you for always loving me unconditionally. I am waiting for the day we can meet at the concert venue, and I will repay you with good albums.”

So far, Davichi released three studio albums and six EPs to date, along with a number of K-drama original soundtrack contributions to hit series such as It’s Okay, That’s Love, Descendants Of The Sun and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

The duo are currently gearing up for their first mini-album since 2016’s ’50 x Half’; the record was announced to be titled ‘Season Note’ and is due out on May 16 at 6pm KST. The mini-album will be led by the title track ‘Fanfare’.