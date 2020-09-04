David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ is set to be reissued with the title the star originally wanted to use for it and new artwork.

The record, which was Bowie’s third studio album, was released in 1970 and included tracks including ‘All The Madmen’, ‘Running Gun Blues’ and the title track.

To mark its 50th anniversary, ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ will be re-released as ‘Metrobolist’. Bowie initially wanted to use this title as a tribute to the 1927 film of the same name by Fritz Lang. However, Mercury Records changed the name of the record at the last minute without seeking Bowie’s approval first.

‘Metrobolist’ will be re-released on November 6 via Parlophone Records with new artwork. It will also feature unseen images from a Keith MacMillan shoot at Haddon Hall and will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition, numbered gold and white vinyl. The latter two will be distributed randomly.

The re-release was mixed by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti. The full tracklist is as follows:

‘The Width Of A Circle’

‘All The Madmen’

‘Black Country Rock’

‘After All’

‘Running Gun Blues’

‘Saviour Machine’

‘She Shook Me Cold’

‘The Man Who Sold The World’

‘The Supermen’

Last month (August 3), it was reported that Bowie once planned to relaunch his Ziggy Stardust alter ego from outer space. According to video games designer Phil Campbell, the late icon discussed buying up old satellites orbiting the Earth during the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, a new live album recorded in 1999 was released recently. ‘Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)’ was recorded at Bowie’s gig at he Elysée Montmartre venue in Paris on Octobre 14, 1999 as part of his Hours tour, after the star received France’s highest artistic order – the Commanders of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.