David Bowie’s handwritten ‘Jean Genie’ lyrics sold at auction

The handwritten lyrics for David Bowie‘s classic single ‘The Jean Genie’ have been sold for £57,000 at auction.

Titled, dated, and signed by the late icon, the A4 lined sheet was given to Neal Peters when he was President of the New York-based David Bowie Fan Club in 1973.

Dan Hampson of Omega Auctions in Merseyside said the previous owner had decided to sell the piece of music history after seeing Bowie’s ‘Starman’ lyrics fetch a whopping £203,500 at auction in 2022 (via BBC News).

The pre-sale estimate for the ‘Jean Genie’ lyrics had been between £50,000 and £70,000.

“We’re well pleased with the price achieved for this historic set of lyrics,” said auctioneer Paul Fairweather after the sale.