David Bowie’s mugshot from 1976 arrest with Iggy Pop is going up for auction

A photo of David Bowie being arrested in 1976 after landing a drug charge with Iggy Pop is going up for auction.

The mugshot, which you can view below, was taken in Rochester in New York and it is estimated to be worth up to £1,500. You can view the listing here.

According to the listing the seller’s “cousin’s husband was a gentleman called Scott” who “was the officer who fingerprinted and photographed David Bowie”.

He apparently “gave it to the seller personally as a wedding present as he knew he was a Bowie fan”. The seller has been in possession of the photo for “46 years and has safely kept it hidden away”.

According to Democrat And Chronicle, Bowie was arrested after a performance at 2:25am local time on March 21, 1976, after a performance in Rochester. About half a pound of marijuana was confiscated by the police.

Bowie was held with three others including Iggy Pop, for three hours and then released on bail for $2,000. He later pleaded not guilty and a grand jury decided to pass on the case.

Meanwhile, the release date for the new Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream was recently revealed earlier this week.

The film, directed by Brett Morgen, will launch globally on September 16 and is described as a “feature length experiential cinematic odyssey” that “explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.” There will also be IMAX screenings in several territories.

The film is guided by Bowie’s narration and is the first to be officially sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

In other news, Danny Elfman and Iggy Pop recently shared their new collaborative song ‘Kick Me’.