David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ to get 50th anniversary re-release

David Bowie’s ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ is getting a special 50th anniversary re-release.

The album turns 50 in June and to celebrate, it was announced that a special edition of the record from 1972 will be released via Parlophone Records on June 17.

‘Ziggy Stardust’ will be issued as a limited edition 50th anniversary half speech mastered LP and a picture disk, featuring the same master and a replica promotional poster for the album.

Advertisement

A press release added: “This new pressing…was cut on a customised late Neumann VMS80 lathe with fully recapped electronics from 192kHz restored masters of the original Trident Studios master tapes, with no additional processing on transfer. The half speed was cut by John Webber at AIR Studios.”

It described the work as “the breakthrough album that catapulted David Bowie into the international spotlight” and says the album “has remained a touchstone record, growing in stature with each passing year.”

You can watch a new lyric video for ‘Starman’, the release of which turned 50 yesterday (April 28).

On the day that we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Starman 45, it is with pleasure that we can announce the issue of two 50th anniversary vinyl versions of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album via Parlophone, on 17th June 2022. https://t.co/OH2kScVM44 pic.twitter.com/07YER606Ia — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) April 28, 2022

You can see the full tracklist for the re-release here:



SIDE ONE

‘Five Years’

‘Soul Love’

‘Moonage Daydream’

‘Starman’

‘It Ain’t Easy’

Advertisement

SIDE TWO

‘Lady Stardust’

‘Star’

‘Hang On To Yourself’

‘Ziggy Stardust’

‘Suffragette City’

‘Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide’

Recently, details of forthcoming Bowie film Moonage Daydream – the first to receive official approval from the late star’s estate – was revealed.

It was reported back in November that Brett Morgen, who directed Kurt Cobain documentary Montage of Heck, had spent four years working on a film project that involved compiling thousands of hours of archival performance footage of Bowie, majority of which has never before been seen.

Now, Bowie’s estate has confirmed those details and the film’s title (lifted from lifted from Bowie’s 1972 ‘Ziggy Stardust’ track of the same name). The estate has also revealed that Moonage Daydream – described as a feature film, concert documentary and “experiential cinematic odyssey” – is nearing completion.

Though there is no confirmation of a theatrical release date, according to Variety, sources suggest that the film may premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures Content Group internationally, and Neon in the US. A streaming premiere will arrive on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.