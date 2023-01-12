David Byrne and Fatboy Slim to debut ‘Here Lies Love’ musical on Broadway

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim are set to debut their musical Here Lies Love on Broadway.

The musical is based on the pair’s double album of the same name, which was released in 2010 and documents the life of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines.

It was previously held at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in 2012, New York’s Public Theater in 2013, London’s National Theater in 2014, and the Seattle Repertory Theater in 2017.

Now, a new Broadway production is being developed and directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Annie-B Parson and is set to make its Broadway debut in the summer.

Here Lies Love. Broadway Summer 2023. Sign up for early access to get tickets and immerse yourself in the story. 🪩 #HereLiesLoveBway pic.twitter.com/9yeryQ5iJD — Here Lies Love (@HereLiesLoveBwy) January 12, 2023

“As a team of binational American producers – Filipinos among us – we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway!,” the producers shared in a statement via Pitchfork. “We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

The original 22-track double album ‘Here Lies Love’ featured a host of guest vocalists, including Florence And The Machine‘s Florence Welch, Santigold and Tori Amos.

“The story I am interested in is about asking what drives a powerful person, what makes them tick? How do they make and then remake themselves?” Byrne previously explained in an introduction to the 100-page book which came along with the record at the time.

The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.

Meanwhile, Byrne recently duetted with Myley Cyrus on a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ as well as a take on Byrne’s own ‘American Utopia’ single, ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’ on Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party broadcast. Byrne later joined Sia for a performance of her ‘Unstoppable’.

Fatboy Slim meanwhile is set to headline this year’s Wilderness Festival alongside The Chemical Brothers and Christine and The Queens.