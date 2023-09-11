David Byrne on Talking Heads’ current relationship: “Divorces are never easy”

David Byrne has discussed his relationship with his Talking Heads bandmate as they prepare to reunite for an upcoming Q&A.

The band are reissuing their legendary concert film Stop Making Sense to celebrate 40 years since it was first released, and the moment also will see members Byrne, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz come together for their first public reunion in over two decades.

Byrne recently explained that he regrets the way Talking Heads split up, and confessed that he was a “little tyrant” at the time.

Now, he has spoken to The New York Times and elaborated on his feelings at the current time.

“Divorces are never easy,” he began. “We get along OK. It’s all very cordial and whatever. It’s not like we’re all best friends. But everybody’s very happy to see this film coming back out.

“We’re all united in the fact that we really love what we did here. So that kind of helps us talk to one another and get along.”

Harrison also recently said that the re-release of Stop Making Sense has acted as somewhat of a “healing experience” for the band.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, we actually can work together and do this.’ And this is something we’re all proud of,” he said.

“The conflicts that people have spent a lot of time talking about, they still can be looked up. It’s not like the feelings that made people say various things are totally gone or anything like that, but it’s sort of like they’ve been voiced, do you need to voice things like that over and over again? I mean, I made my point.”

The bandmates have had a complicated relationship since their breakup in 1991. They had previously reunited in 1999 to promote the 15th-anniversary reissue of the film and, in 2002, came together to perform four songs at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony – their only live performance since 1984.