David Guetta and Sia set to reunite on new song ‘Let’s Love’

David Guetta has announced that he and Sia are set to reunite on a new song called ‘Let’s Love’.

Known for collaborating on the mega hit ‘Titanium’ in 2011, which peaked at Number One on the UK Singles Chart, the pair have also worked together on songs like ‘She Wolf’, ‘Flames’, ‘Bang My Head’, and more.

Now, the French producer has revealed that he and Sia are linking once again for a new single called ‘Let’s Love’, due to be released next month.

“Brand new single with @sia,” Guetta wrote on Twitter, sharing an animated clip that seemingly depicts the song’s artwork.

The teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of the direction of the track, but fans won’t have long to wait as it is set to arrive on September 11.

See the teaser below:

Last week, Sia shared a brand new song called ‘Riding On My Bike’.

The new track appears as part of ‘At Home With The Kids’, a new charity release from Atlantic Records.

‘At Home With The Kids’ features 23 children’s songs, both classics and new original material, with all benefits going to Save the Children.

Meanwhile, the first wave of acts for EXIT Festival 2021 have been announced, including the likes of David Guetta, Four Tet, and Tyga.

The Serbian festival, which is held on the banks of the river Danube in Novi Sad, cancelled its 2020 edition earlier this month due to the coronavirus, despite promising to be one of the only 2020 festivals to go ahead.

Originally set to take place August 13-16 this year, EXIT Festival has now been postponed until July 8-11, 2021.