David Guetta, Mistajam and John Newman have teamed up on a new rework of Whitney Houston classic ‘How Will I Know’.

New track ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’ sees the three artists giving the 1985 track a 21st century twist.

“Who can resist the chorus from such a classic record as ‘How Will I Know!'” Guetta said in a statement. “Full of old school Piano House grooves, this has sunshine all the way through it. Working with MistaJam and John Newman together has made it my 2021 song of the summer.”

Mistajam added: “The first Whitney Houston album that the original ‘How Will I Know’ appeared on was always playing in my house growing up. I’ve still got the vinyl! So, it was really cool to flip that meaning of that song into ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’ from something about the start of a relationship to something about the end of one.

“As an artist I’ve admired for years, it was amazing to finally get to work with David Guetta, especially alongside John Newman who I’ve had the pleasure of supporting since the start of his career.”

Listen to the new track below.

Speaking of the track, Newman added: “I’ve had the idea to remake this classic Whitney tune for so long as it’s a song that’s so special to me and my wife. It felt so natural to bring a new story and emotion of my own to the already incredible song and brought this new version of the song to life.

“When the opportunity came to do this song with David Guetta, someone who I’ve always wanted to work with – it was complete a no brainer for me.”

Elsewhere, Guetta recently teamed up with Akon and Master KG for new track ‘Shine Your Light’.

The DJ has also took the time on New Year’s Eve to urge everyone to take the coronavirus vaccine, which he hopes will lead to a “big, mad party” in 2021.