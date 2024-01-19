David Lee Roth blames Sammy Hagar’s “constant spew of diarrhoea vitriol” on being “sex probed by aliens”

A feud between David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar has escalated after Roth claimed that Hagar was “sex probed by aliens”.

The two former singers for Van Halen have been locked in a war of words for several months, after Hagar said there was “no fucking way” he would want to do a full tour with Roth.

In Roth’s latest retort, which came in the form of a YouTube video titled ‘The Ballad of Popsicle Sam’, he made the claims, referencing a 2011 story in which Hagar claimed he was abducted by aliens.

““I know that when you’re abducted by aliens you get sex probed,” Roth said in the video. “I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct. For the last 10 summers I haven’t said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you.”

“And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories, I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed.”

Roth went on to say he had “no idea” how the probing might have taken place. “But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again,. No matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Hagar replaced original Van Halen vocalist Roth in 1985 and continued to front the band until 1996, returning between 2003 and 2005.

Last October, Hagar joined The Killers on stage at the Ohana Festival in California for a version of Van Halen’s ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’.

Roth, meanwhile, announced his retirement back in 2021. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement… You’ve got the news. Share it with the world,” he said at the time.

The news came almost a year after the death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away from a stroke on October 6, 2020. Roth noted that he’d recently been thinking about his late bandmate, and was “encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter”.