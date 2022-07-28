David Lee Roth shares ode to Van Halen in new song ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’

David Lee Roth has released a new song in tribute to his band Van Halen.

‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’ is the latest in a series of songs that Roth recorded with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 several years back but only began releasing in 2020.

On the new song Roth sings, “We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony”, seemingly in reference to his band’s antics that mirror The Rolling Stones‘ infamous rock star stories. Roth had several stints as singer in Van Halen from 1974-2020.

John 5 said on Instagram: “I remember being in the studio with Dave cutting this track – it was magic, one of my fondest memories. I’ve loved Van Halen my whole life and that will never change @davidleeroth.”

‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’ follows another track, ‘Pointing At The Moon’, from the same sessions which was released a few weeks ago. In 2020, Roth shared ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar & Grill’ in tribute to Eddie Van Halen after he died.

In other news, Brett Tuggle, a former live keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac and member of The David Lee Roth Band, died last month.

Tuggle’s son Matt confirmed that his father had passed away on June 19 from complications related to cancer. “He was loved by his family so much,” Matt told Rolling Stone.

“His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”