Davido teams up with Lil Baby for sun-kissed new single ‘So Crazy’

Davido has teamed up with Lil Baby for a new track called ‘So Crazy’ – you can listen to it below.

The feel-good song was produced by Nick Papz and Xander, and it will land on the Nigerian pop star’s upcoming new album, ‘A Better Time’, which is released on Friday (November 13).

Speaking on collaborating with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, Davido said: “I’ve known Lil Baby for quite a while, and I think it’s important that I point this out: When you are collaborating on a record, you need to make sure that the relationship is good outside of music. I feel like that is when you make the best music.”

Watch the video for ‘So Crazy’ below:

Davido’s new single follows the September release of ‘FEM’, which has been adopted as a protest song since the ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

With pressure mounting, the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé are among the artists to have expressed their support for the #EndSARS campaign – after a number of citizens and police officers were killed in the African country’s largest city Lagos with protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) intensifying.

Although the party tune wasn’t written with a political intention in mind, it’s taken on a new meaning in the context of the protests because ‘FEM’ means ‘Shut Up!’ in Yoruba.

In one incident on October 13, reported by Pulse, protestors interrupted a speech by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by singing the lines: “O boy you don dey talk too much/ Small talk you don dey look who talk/ FEM!” At other times, protestors have reworked the original lyrics to reflect their situation: “I dey live my life/ SARS dey turn am to shoot on sight”.

“I didn’t plan it!” Davido told NME about the track’s impact. “I dropped the song a month and-a-bit ago, and it’s been crazy to see how it’s grown to be used as a tool. It’s amazing to see.”

