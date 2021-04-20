Day6 to halt promotional activities for ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’

South Korean band Day6 will take a break from promotional activities for their newly released LP ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’.

The quintet’s agency JYP Entertainment announced yesterday (April 19) in a statement that the group would not be participating in further promotional activities for their new album. The company explained that the enlistment of member Sungjin into the South Korean military in March has resulted in “several unavoidable difficulties associated with group activities for this album”.

The label added that it felt that showcasing Day6 as a full group would be more “meaningful” and that it’s “unfortunate” to have to pause activities for the band. “After long and in-depth discussions with the members, it was decided that the members would be taking a break from group activities for this album,” JYP said, as translated by Soompi.

Despite this, JYPE promised that it will “continue to actively support Day6 as a group, as well as the members who work hard at their individual activities.” It added: “We will emphasize care of our artists so that the members can show a good side of themselves to [Day6 fans].”

Day6 released ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’ on April 19. The mini-album is the follow-up to their 2019’s ‘The Book Of Us: The Demon’, and also wraps up the band’s ‘The Book Of Us’ series.

In 2020, members Jae and Sungin went on a hiatus to focus on their health and mental well-being. While they were on break, remaining members Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon formed the sub-unit Even Of Day and released ‘The Book Of Us: Gluon’ in August of the same year..