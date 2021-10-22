Day6’s Jae says he is experiencing freedom “for the first time in ten years”

Day6’s Jae Park has spoken out about how he is experiencing freedom “for the first time” in ten years.

During an October 21 Instagram Live broadcast – as archived on YouTube – the Korean-American singer briefly talked about some new changes in his life, including his newfound freedom and recent tattoos. This comes after another session from earlier this month where he had discussed how his hiatus from Day6 wasn’t his choice.

Jae – who releases solo music under the moniker eaJ – said that his new tattoos represent his newfound happiness and freedom. “This is just very much me, experiencing and expressing my freedom for the first time in ten years. And me being able to do whatever the fuck I want, solely because I want to.”

Advertisement

The Day6 vocalist went on to express his excitement for the changes to come, although he didn’t specify what that might be or entail. “For the first time in my life, I get to be ‘real Jae’. No more PG, Disney Channel filter bullshit. Just actual Jae,” he declared. “I’m very very happy and excited about that.”

He later ended the session discussing his upcoming appearance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds 2021 festival in Los Angeles next month. “That’s probably where I’m gonna see and talk to you [next]. I’m super excited. I’m really really excited, and a little nervous,” Jae shared.

Earlier this week, the singer had held a brief Instagram Live broadcast to reassure fans about this well-being. “I don’t know where this all came from. I’m chillin’. Don’t worry about me. I’m not going to do anything crazy,” Jae explained during the broadcast. “Shit happens. It’s fine. It’s just how life goes on.”