Day6 tease new album ‘Fourever’, their first release in three years

South Korean band Day6 are set to release ‘Fourever’, their first album as a full group in almost three years, later this month.
Day6 announced their highly anticipated comeback earlier today (March 4) at midnight KST through X (formerly known as Twitter). The band revealed the title and format of the comeback, which will be a mini-album titled ‘Fourever’. The project’s name also appears to be a nod to the band’s current number of members.
The announcement also came with a short trailer film, featuring old footage from the band’s past live shows, backtracked by an instrumental that is presumably lifted from the upcoming record. While other details like a tracklist and title track have yet to be announced, ‘Fourever’ is due out March 18 at 6pm KST.
DAY6 8th Mini Album
＜Fourever＞
Trailer Filmhttps://t.co/MzR7co6NVU
ALBUM RELEASE 🔽
2024.03.18 MON 6PM (KST)#DAY6 #데이식스#Fourever pic.twitter.com/9jBkrMk0rS
— DAY6 (@day6official) March 3, 2024
Most notably, the upcoming release of ‘Fourever’ will mark Day6’s first album as a full group in nearly three years, now that all four members have completed their mandatory military service. Their last music together was April 2021’s ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’, the fourth in the band’s ‘The Book Of Us’ series of albums.
The group debuted with six members, however have carried on with activities as a quartet after keyboardist and vocalist Junhyeok left the band in 2016 – just a year after their debut – and guitarist and vocalist Jae left in 2021. Day6 now comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.
In other K-pop news, boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) also announced that they would be releasing a new mini-album titled ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ in April. It will mark the quintet’s first music of 2024, with their last having been released in October 2023, led by title track ‘Chasing That Feeling’.