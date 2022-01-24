Day6′ Wonpil to make solo debut with ‘Pilmography’ next month

Day6 singer and keyboardist Wonpil is set to release his first-ever solo album in February.

At midnight KST on January 24, the South Korean musician announced that he would be making his solo debut with his first-ever album, titled ‘Pilmography’. Alongside the announcement came an intriguing teaser film for the upcoming release, which is due out on February 7 at 6pm KST.

In the new visual, a marble rolls across the floor, bumping lightly against the hand of a sleeping Wonpil. He awakens, grasping the marble in his hand and seemingly coming to a revelation. As he walks towards an open window the dark, stormy weather suddenly brightens, and the musician leaps out into the sky.

Wonpil will be the fourth Day6 member to go solo, after former guitarist Jae Park, bassist Young K and drummer Dowoon. The singer and keyboardist is also part of the band’s sub-unit, Day6 (Even of Day) with the latter two members. The trio had debuted with the mini0album ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’ and its lead single ‘Where the Sea Sleeps’ in August 2020.

On December 31, JYP Entertainment revealed that guitarist Jae Park would no longer be a part of the band following the termination of his contract. “We exchanged deep conversations with Jae for a long time, and following careful discussion, we decided to respect the artist’s opinion and conclude our exclusive contract,” JYP said.

Earlier this month, the former Day6 member came under fire after making derogatory comments about singer Jamie on a Twitch livestream. He later issued an apology on Twitter, adding that he had spoken to the singer in private following the incident.

“I don’t think I understood the gravity of the situation until I texted Jamie the night of,” the musician explained during a later livestream. “I was like ‘I thought it was a joke’ and she said ‘Jae, that’s not a joke’”