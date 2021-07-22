Day6’s Wonpil, IZ*ONE’s Hyewon reportedly cast for third season of ‘Best Mistake’

Day6‘s Wonpil, former IZ*ONE member Hyewon and CIX‘s Hyunsuk have been reportedly cast in the third season of popular web drama series Best Mistake.

Yesterday (July 21), Best Mistake was renewed for a third season, according to a report published by South Korean news outlet SPOTV News. The show’s original main cast are expected to reprise their current roles in the new season.

On the same day, Newsen reported that Wonpil of South Korean band Day6 is set to make his acting debut on the upcoming third season of Best Mistake. He will allegedly portray a character named Do Ye-seok, per translations by Soompi. JYP Entertainment, which represents Wonpil, has yet to confirm nor deny these reports.

Newsen later separately reported that IZ*ONE’s Hyewon and CIX’s Hyunsuk are also set to appear on the show. The two are supposedly set to portray characters named Jin Se-hee and Kim Dae-young, respectively.

Hyewon’s agency, 8D Entertainment has since responded to the reports in a statement to Hankook Ilbo today (July 22), stating that she has “received an offer for the drama and is positively reviewing [the offer]”. On the other hand, C9 Entertainment has confirmed Hyunsuk’s casting in Best Mistake in a brief statement to Sports Seoul, noting that he will “will take on a new transformation”.

According to reports, script readings for Best Mistake season three is set to begin script reading late next month, with production aimed to start in September. The showis expected to air sometime later this year. More details on the upcoming return of Best Mistake is expected in the coming months leading up to its premiere.