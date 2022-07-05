Day6’s Young K unveils stripped-down cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

Day6 vocalist Young K has shared a stunning rendition of Oasis’ 1996 single ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Filmed in a garden, the video features Young K performing a stripped-down version of the song while accompanied by a guitarist. “And so, Sally can wait / She knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by / Her soul slides away / But don’t look back in anger, I heard you say,” he sings in the chorus.

Young K’s rendition of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is the latest in a string of monthly covers released by the K-pop idol, who is currently inactive from the boyband as he serves his mandatory military service. His last cover had been a performance of Corrine Bailey Rae’s 2005 single ‘Like A Star’, which he unveiled in June.

Advertisement

Last September, Young K released his debut solo mini-album ‘Eternal’ a month prior to his enlistment in October. The record included seven songs written and composed by the musician, and was led by the single ‘Guard You’. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised its ability to supply “melancholic emotions in small but potent doses”.

Earlier this year, fellow Day6 member Wonpil became the fourth Day6 member to go solo with his EP ‘Pilmography’, after Young K and drummer Dowoon, as well as former guitarist Jae Park. Wonpil is also part of the band’s sub-unit Day6 (Even of Day), alongside with the latter two members.