Day6’s Young K announces ‘Letters With Notes’ Asia tour

Day6 member Young K has announced his ‘Letters With Notes’ Asia tour, featuring concerts in Jakarta and Bangkok.

On September 5, the South Korean musician unveiled tour posters for his upcoming solo ‘Letters With Notes’ Asia tour. The singer will perform concerts in Jakarta and Bangkok, taking place on October 28 and December 2 respectively.

Tickets to the Jakarta concert, which will take place at the Kasablanka Hall, begin on September 11 at 12pm local time via Mecima Shop for MCM members. Meanwhile, general sales start on the same day at 3pm.

Advertisement

Ticketing information for the Bangkok show at Chaengwattana Hall has not been released. At the time of publishing, it is unclear if additional stops will be added to the tour.

The dates for Young K’s ‘Letters With Notes’ Asia tour are:

OCTOBER

28: Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

DECEMBER

02: Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall, Central Chaengwattana

Young K Solo Concert <Letters with notes> in Jakarta ■SHOW INFO

2023.10.28 (Sat) 6:30PM @ The Kasablanka Hall ■TICKET OPEN (Local Time)

– MCP Member : 2023.09.11 (Mon) 12PM

– General Sale (https://t.co/uxKcwtHaqz) : 2023.09.11 (Mon) 3PM

– General Sale… pic.twitter.com/PVzDiq6Pqu — DAY6 (@day6official) September 5, 2023

Young K’s tour announcement comes just two days after he released his first studio album, also titled ‘Letters With Notes’, led by the single ‘nothing but’. Its accompanying music video also starred JYP Entertainment labelmate Dahyun of TWICE.

Advertisement

‘Letters With Notes’ is Young K’s first music release since being discharged from mandatory military service in April this year, and follows his 2021 debut mini-album ‘Eternal’. Led by the single ‘Guard You’, that record was released shortly before the singer enlisted.

Meanwhile, Day6’s last group release had been their April 2021 mini-album ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’, which also concluded their ‘Book of Us’ album series. Members Wonpil and Dowoon are currently serving their mandatory military terms.