Day6’s Young K previews three songs from upcoming studio album ‘Letters With Notes’

Day6 bassist and vocalist Young K has shared snippets of songs from his upcoming debut studio album.

On August 17, the musician shared a series of “lyric spoiler clips” via JYP Entertainment’s YouTube channel. The three songs, ‘waited’, ‘nothing but’ and ‘let it be summer’, are from Young K’s upcoming debut studio album ‘Letters With Notes’, which will be released on September 4 at 6pm KST.

The second track ‘nothing but’ will serve as the record’s title track. Its spoiler clip features Young K in the studio as he plays the song through the speakers, occasionally singing along.

“I have no choice but to hold / The love in my arms that’s falling to pieces / Even if it’s useless or meaningless / Even if it’s getting smaller in my arms / Even if there’s nothing left in the end,” he sings on the chorus.

The other two songs previewed, ‘waited’ and ‘let it be summer’, are the first and third entries on the tracklist. Other songs on ‘Letters With Notes’ include ‘Dreamer’, ‘Bungee Jumping’, ‘natural’, ‘STRANGE’, ‘SOUL’, ‘playground’, ‘babo’ and ‘what is…’. All 11 songs on the album were written and co-composed by Young K.

The upcoming album will be Young K’s first solo music since dropping his debut mini-album ‘Eternal’ in September 2021. That record, which was led by the single ‘Guard You’, was his last music release before he enlisted for his mandatory military service, which he completed this April.

Day6 last release as a full group was April 2021 mini-album ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’, which concluded their three-year ‘Book of Us’ series. It also marked their final release with vocalist and lead guitarist Jae Park, who left the band in December that year.