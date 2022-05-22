Dead body found following My Chemical Romance Milton Keynes show

They added: “There is a scene watch in place while enquiries are being carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner, but I can confirm it is the body of a man.”

Police are yet to reveal how the body was found or whether the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their European tour on Monday night (May 16) at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

After performing two shows at MK Stadium on Thursday (May 19) and Saturday (May 21), they will play their third and final gig at the venue this evening (May 22).

At last night’s show, Gerard Way paid tribute to MCR fans who have passed away over the last two years.

The frontman held aloft a flag with the names of deceased MCR followers at Stadium MK after a fan passed it on to him.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were fucking around having a good time and I was talking about how its been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that” Way told the crowd.

“And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

The MCR frontman then lifted the flag up for the crowd to see the names of those that have passed away.