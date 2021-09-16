Deaf mothers win legal case against Little Mix concert promoters

A group of deaf mothers of Little Mix fans have won a legal case against concert promoters for the band.
Sally Reynolds, Sarah Cassandro and Victoria Nelson attended a concert in West Sussex with their children, who can hear, in September 2017.
The women had requested a British Sign Language interpreter so they could also enjoy the music. LHG Live offered carer tickets and said they could bring their own interpreter.
But Ms Reynolds instructed lawyers to apply for a court injunction to force the promoter to provide a BSL interpreter.
Whilst an interpreter was provided for the Little Mix show, she was not present for the warm up acts.
Ms Reynolds told the BBC in 2018 that she “felt that we were really part of the Little Mix experience,” but that the group “missed out” on the first two acts.
“It was very much a disparity of experience compared with everyone else,” she added.
LHG issued the following statement in response at the time: “We received a request from Sally Reynolds to supply an interpreter. We consulted with her recommended agency and agreed to provide the professional interpreter of her choice for the Little Mix show. This included specific staging and lighting, and a set list in advance.”
Now a judge has rejected the promoter’s claim that there was insufficient time to deal with the issues which arose, reports BBC News.
District Judge Ian Avent said it was “slightly surprising” LHG Live, which has changed its name to Live in the UK, had not previously been asked to provide a BSL interpreter at a concert.
He said: “A considerably greater concern was the fact that Live appeared to have given no thought whatsoever to the possibility of deaf people attending one of their concerts and, therefore, to have given any consideration to what reasonable adjustments might need to be made.”
The promoter viewed Ms Reynolds’ request “more as a nuisance than something which they should have been proactively pursuing”, Judge Avent added.
He found that it sought to impose solutions in a “rather high-handed manner” and in a “vacuum of ignorance and understanding” as to any of the women’s disabilities and needs.
Following the ruling the women were awarded damages of £5,000 each for injury to feelings.
The NME has contacted the promoters for comment.
Meanwhile, Little Mix recently announced details of a new greatest hits album titled ‘Between Us’.