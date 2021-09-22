DEAN tells fans to “hang in there just a little longer” for long-awaited album

South Korean singer DEAN has finally provided an update on his long-awaited upcoming album.

Yesterday (September 22), the musician took to Instagram Story to share the progress of his long-awaited album. In the story, DEAN scrolls through a number of files dating back to June 25, 2020.

Alongside the clip of his files, DEAN also asked for fans’ patience as he works on the album. “My team and I have built, destroyed, built again, only to destroy again,” he wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. “We rode this out so many times and went through so much trial and error since 2019.”

“Dear fans, please hang in there just a little longer. Love you all. Let me show you how I’m different. I’m just a workaholic,” DEAN added. No further details regarding the forthcoming release were disclosed.

The ‘Instagram’ singer has been teasing the follow-up to his 2016 debut mini-album ‘130 Mood: TRBL’ since 2019. The singer had later revealed in 2020 that the title of his next project would be ‘130 Mood: RVNG’, however it is unclear whether this has remained the project’s title.

Since his debut, DEAN had released a handful of singles including the hit song ‘Instagram’ in 2017 and ‘Howlin’ 404′ in 2019. He was most recently spotted as a feature artist on the IU track ‘Troll’, from her latest album ‘Lilac’.

