DEAN and Tabber announce upcoming concert in Singapore

K-R&B singer DEAN and South Korean rapper Tabber have announced their upcoming concert in Singapore.

Today (January 22), organiser CK Star Entertainment and label you.will.knovv announced an upcoming concert in Singapore, featuring two of the agency’s artists, DEAN and Tabber.

Details for the upcoming DEAN and Tabber concert, such as its venue, ticket price and more, have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The details for DEAN and Tabber’s upcoming Singapore concert are:

Date: March 2024

Venue: TBA

Ticket Price: TBA

Ticket Sale Date: TBA

Ticketing Merchant: TBA

Concert Organiser: CK Star Entertainment Singapore

In November 2023, DEAN has made his long-awaited return with the song ‘Die 4 You’. It was his first solo release in over four years, since 2019’s ‘Howlin’ 404′. Between the releases, the singer was featured on songs by IU, nafla, Crush and more.

Meanwhile, Tabber dropped the singles ‘Want You’ and ‘Creepin’ in 2023. The singer rose to fame in 2021 with an appearance on the tenth season of the Mnet talent competition, Show Me the Money.

