Deap Vally announce new ‘American Cockroach’ EP with single ‘Give Me A Sign’

Deap Vally have announced details of their second EP of 2021 – listen to new single ‘Give Me A Sign’.

The new track is the first preview of a four-track collection called ‘American Cockroach’, which lands on June 18 via Cooking Vinyl and follows the duo’s ‘Digital Dream’ EP from February.

As with ‘Digital Dream’, which saw them collaborate with Peaches, KT Tunstall, The Kills‘ Jamie Hince and Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg (aka jennylee), ‘American Cockroach’ is also a collaborative effort, featuring songs with Jennie Vee of Eagles Of Death Metal and Savages bassist Ayse Hassan.

Of the new EP, Deap Vally said in a statement: “‘American Cockroach’ is a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while, including collaborations with Jennie Vee and Ayse Hassan, that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between.

“These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right.”

Watch the video for ‘Give Me A Sign’ below.

Discussing the new song, the band’s vocalist Lindsey Troy said: “[This] is a deeply personal song. It will always mark a very specific time in my life. Sonically, it’s adventurous territory for us, unlike anything else we’ve ever put out before.

“Produced by longtime friend and engineer Josiah Mazzaschi, who recorded our very first demo back in 2012, the use of unusual instrumentation like the Optigan elevates the sense of melancholy and anguish this song is so heavy with, and we love it very much.”

Prior to the release of ‘Digital Dream’ earlier this year, Deap Vally’s last full-length album came in the form of 2016’s ‘Femejism’, while in 2019 they released a collaborative record with The Flaming Lips, under the name Deap Lips.