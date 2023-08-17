Death Cab For Cutie share ‘An Arrow In The Wall’ with remix from Chvrches

Death Cab For Cutie have released new single ‘An Arrow In The Wall’ along with a B-side remix from Chvrches.

The new track, produced by John Congleton, is available to listen to now or order on a two-side, 12-inch single vinyl from here.

“‘An Arrow In the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay,” said vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard in a press statement. “The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.”

He added of the synthy remix from the Scottish trio: “We have been good friends with Chvrches since touring together in 2019. They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger.”

Listen to both versions below and check out the visualiser, courtesy of regular collaborator Juliet Bryant, below.

The new release comes ahead of the band’s co-headline US tour with The Postal Service kicking off this September. The Postal Service will celebrate 20 years of their classic ‘Give Up’ while DCFC will mark 20 years of their 2003 breakthrough album ‘Transatlanticism’ – both records will be played in full each night. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Reflecting on ‘Transatlanticism’ earlier this year, NME asked Gibbard if he ever thought at the time that the record would still be talked about two decades on.

“Of course not, but what if I said I did?” he jokingly replied. “Maybe I could really drum up some hate press! Really though, it’s important to understand the context of early ‘00s American indie rock.”

He continued: “We were making this record before 2004, when indie rock really broke [in the US]. Death Cab felt like we were on cloud nine, having sold like 40,000 records and playing venues like The Bowery Ballroom. We felt like we had made it. When we made ‘Give Up’, it was just a fun project, and I was thrilled to be releasing a record on [influential record label] Sub Pop.

Back in March, DCFC announced that they had to cancel most of the shows on their UK tour due Gibbard suffering with an illness that affected his vocal cords. They were, however, able resume for three remaining shows in Brighton and London.

They later joked that they should be “sponsored by Boots” during their headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are set to headline Riot Fest in Chicago this September alongside Foo Fighters, The Cure and more.