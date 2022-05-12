Death Grips hint at return and tease new music

Death Grips have hinted at their return by teasing the arrival of new music.

Earlier today (May 12), the group shared a short, 15-second clip of new music on their social media channels.

The short video, which you can see bellow, feature a flashing light and a moth leaving some hands with an overlay of trance music.

The group’s last music release came in 2019 via ‘Gmail And The Restraining Orders Mix’ as part of an anniversary collection for Warp Records.

Back in February, Death Grips unveiled a collection of clothing that features the album artwork for 2012’s ‘No Love Deep Web’. The cover of the band’s second studio album was notable for its sexually explicit imagery.

The capsule collection from Vetememes and Rough Simmons featured Death Grips’ uncensored ‘No Love Deep Web’ artwork on items like parkas and sweatshirts. Conveniently, they all come with a removable magnetic censor bar.

Elsewhere in the same collection, there were items featuring the American rapper Viper. The clothing is being billed as officially licensed Death Grips merchandise, with all proceeds going to the band. Check out the collection here.

Last May, Zach Hill shared the debut single from his new group, Undo K From Hot, titled ‘750 Dispel’. Writing on Instagram, Hill said: “I have a new group called Undo K From Hot” and shared the song’s artwork and group’s new Instagram account. It’s the second track on their debut album, ‘G.A.S. Get A Star’ which arrived on May 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the previous month, Danny Elfman shared a new version of his track ‘Kick Me’ remixed by Hill. “I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman said of the track.

Death Grips last album was 2018’s ‘Year of the Snitch’.