Death of Heather, KIKI, Sunju Hargun to play Maho Rasop pre-party

Thai indie festival Maho Rasop has announced the line-up for its pre-party, ahead of its main festival which takes place later this November.

Shoegaze quartet Death of Heather and indie poppers KIKI (the latter of which are also playing the main festival) will headline the event, alongside rising indie rockers Soundlanding. The event’s electronic offerings will be helmed by Sunju Hargun, alongside DJs Footprints on Mars and IYY.

Entry will be open for free for festival ticketholders, with a plus one per ticket holder. Tickets for Maho Rasop Festival 2022 are now going for THB 3,190 for one day, and THB 3,890 for two days. Group tickets, meanwhile, are on sale for THB 3,590. These prices last until October 31 – get them here.

The 2022 edition of Maho Rasop Festival will take place on November 19 to 20 at ESC Park, Rangsit. The Thai indie festival announced its full line-up yesterday evening (October 26), with announced headliners including Yussef Dayes, Moonchild, and Japanese shibuya-kei pioneer Cornelius. Other significant additions included UK post-punks Dry Cleaning, Mile High Club, Alec Orachi and Japanese indie rockers DYGL.

The announcement also included names for the festival’s Boiler Room takeover, which so far include Malaysia’s Rempit Godde$$, Belgian duo Asa Moto and Japan’s DJ Dragon.

Those acts join artists previously announced in the festival’s first lineup reveal in August. These included headliners DIIV and Last Dinosaurs, as well as a wide-ranging slate of Asian acts, including Thailand’s MILLI and Desktop Error, Korean indie rockers Se So Neon, and Japanese experimental-pop act Haru Nemuri.

The line-up for Maho Rasop Pre-Party is:

Death of Heather

KIKI

Soundlanding

Sunju Hargun

Wildealer

Footprints of Mars