Hear Thai shoegazers Death of Heather’s pummeling new single, ‘Head In The Sand’

Thai shoegaze quartet Death of Heather have dropped a music video for their sludgy new single, ‘Head In The Sand’.

The track is a significantly heavier song compared to their past material, featuring sludgy guitars, pummeling drums, and more aggressive production. The music video features footage from the band’s recent Malaysia and Singapore tour.

The stylistic shift follows the vein of their previous single, ‘Pretty Things’, which dropped earlier in February. The single accompanied the band’s signing to Thai label Smallroom Music, which also hosts acts including Slur and Tattoo Colour.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Head In The Sand’ here:

Death of Heather most recently completed a Southeast Asian tour in July, which included five dates in Malaysia, with stops in cities such as Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru. The band also performed in Singapore for the tour’s final date, where they were supported by Subsonic Eye and Blush.

Notably, the band also opened for Deafheaven during their date in Bangkok earlier in August.

The shoegaze outfit first made their debut with their 2018 EP, ‘Demo I’, before following up the release with their 2020 self-titled record, which included tracks such as ‘Living Slow Disaster’, ‘In Me’ and ‘I Can Tell’. The band comprises vocalist and guitarist Tay, drummer Non, bassist Thong, and guitarist Nine.