Listen to Debby Friday’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Debby Friday, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The Toronto-based artist is on this week’s (October 23) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Debby Friday’s profile here, featuring photography by Stella Gigliotti.

The artist has compiled ‘For The Girls’, a playlist she describes as a “high-energy” and “danceable” collection “for hanging out with your friends and enjoying life and having fun”. Beyoncé, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae and more all feature.

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Last month, the Toronto–based musician won the Polaris Prize, which celebrates an outstanding record by a Canadian musician. Friday’s ‘GOOD LUCK’, released on Sub Pop, was announced as 2023’s winner, and she joins Caribou, Arcade Fire and Kaytranada as victors.

Speaking to NME in this week’s Cover, she discussed what it means to be awarded this year’s Prize. “It’s not the only place I get my validation from but I think it’s important that they recognise art that’s different, especially if we’re talking in the context of Canada. Like, I make weird electronic music in Canada,” she said. “It’s not common, so this is very encouraging.”

