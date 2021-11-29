December Avenue and Zack Tabudlo announce joint US tour for 2022

Filipino alternative rock band December Avenue and singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo have announced a joint US tour set for 2022.

The joint tour was first announced by Filipino-American concert promoter Toggleswitch via social media on Thursday (November 25). The tour will comprise eight shows across April and May, including shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York, among other cities.

Venue and ticketing details for the US tour have yet to be announced.

The tour announcement follows December Avenue’s recent live performance at Expo 2020 Dubai. “We will never forget this night. Many thanks to our countrymen who came and sang,” said the band on Instagram following their performance.

December Avenue have released three singles this year – ‘Unfamiliar’ in February, ‘Drive’ in May, and ‘Isang Himala’ in August.

Zack Tabudlo, on the other hand, recently shared a music video for his single ‘Simula Palang Nung Una’ on November 25, which starred comedians Empoy Marquex and Albert Nicolas. The track is taken off his debut album, ‘Episode’, which released on October 15.

Other music videos from the album released this year include ‘Para Sa Mga Ex’ starring James Reid.

Zack Tabudlo is also slated to perform his first-ever digital concert to celebrate the album’s release on December 23.