December Avenue hang onto a miracle in new single ‘Isang Himala’

Filipino indie alternative band December Avenue have released their latest single called ‘Isang Himala’.

The track, which dropped on major streaming platforms on Saturday (August 7), is about asking for a miracle to save a failed relationship. Vocalist and songwriter Zel Bautista also relates the song to the challenges we are currently facing.

“In a deeper sense, I wanted to capture the feeling of longing and the struggle during these hard times,” he told NME. The band member points out the helplessness in “facing reality” in the lines, “Itong salamin, nakatitig pa rin / Ano nga ba ang aking hiling?” (I’m still looking at this mirror / What am I really wishing for?).

Listen to ‘Isang Himala’ here:

A lyric video for the track is also scheduled for release today (August 10) at 6pm PHT.

‘Isang Himala’ is the five-piece group’s first Tagalog release this year. It follows earlier releases, the all-English tracks ‘Drive’ and ‘Unfamiliar’, which came out in May and February, respectively.

The indie outfit also recently participated in the musical documentary/performance livestream show titled Rico Blanco Songbook: Musical Stories by Rico Blanco, which premiered last week via livestreaming platform KTX. December Avenue appeared alongside other Filipino music acts like Sarah Geronimo, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise and Sponge Cola.