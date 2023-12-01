Listen to Declan McKenna’s sun-kissed new single ‘Elevator Hum’

Declan McKenna has shared a new single called ‘Elevator Hum’ – you can listen to it below.
The track is the latest preview of the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, which is due for release on February 9 via his own label Tomplicated Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks), the laidback and groovy song sees McKenna channel the sunshine of Los Angeles, California where his new LP was recorded.
“‘Elevator Hum’ was a tune that came in the latter stages of my first trip to LA working on the album with Luca,” the artist explained in a statement. “He threw the chords down and the riff fell into my hands.”
McKenna continued: “It’s a song that felt like it captured some nostalgic essence of friendship as we built a relationship through creating music together. The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way.”
Check out the official music video here:
‘Elevator Hum’ follows on from the previous singles ‘Nothing Works’ and ‘Sympathy’. Additionally, McKenna has shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ – check it out below.
‘Nothing Works’
‘4 More Years’
Speaking previously about the album, which follows 2020’s ‘Zeros’, McKenna explained: “In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music. I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much.
“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”
He went on: “I will always speak my mind with music, but we live in a time where the conversations I wanted to contribute to previously are much more out in the open now.”
Speaking to NME in July, McKenna described his third studio effort as “hella weird” with “a lot of strangeness to it, but that hasn’t come through me trying to be anything other than myself”.
Meanwhile, the musician is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in March ahead of further dates across Europe. You can find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.
Declan McKenna will also make appearances at TRNSMT Festival and Live At Leeds: In The Park next year.