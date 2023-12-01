Listen to Declan McKenna’s sun-kissed new single ‘Elevator Hum’

Declan McKenna has shared a new single called ‘Elevator Hum’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is the latest preview of the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, which is due for release on February 9 via his own label Tomplicated Records (pre-order/pre-save here).

Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks), the laidback and groovy song sees McKenna channel the sunshine of Los Angeles, California where his new LP was recorded.

Advertisement

“‘Elevator Hum’ was a tune that came in the latter stages of my first trip to LA working on the album with Luca,” the artist explained in a statement. “He threw the chords down and the riff fell into my hands.”

McKenna continued: “It’s a song that felt like it captured some nostalgic essence of friendship as we built a relationship through creating music together. The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way.”

Check out the official music video here:

‘Elevator Hum’ follows on from the previous singles ‘Nothing Works’ and ‘Sympathy’. Additionally, McKenna has shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ – check it out below.

‘Wobble’

‘Elevator Hum’

‘I Write The News’

‘Sympathy’

‘Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine’

‘Breath Of Light’

‘Nothing Works’

‘The Phantom Buzz (Kick In)’

‘Honest Test’

‘Mezzanine’

‘It’s An Act’