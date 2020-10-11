Declan McKenna has shared a new Paul McCartney cover – listen below.

The singer, who released his second album ‘Zeros’ last month, took on a version of 1971 track ‘Heart Of The Matter’.

The new cover, posted to Soundcloud, sees McKenna donning the banjo for a lo-fi version of McCartney’s track, which appeared on his ‘Ram’ album alongside his then-wife Linda McCartney.

Listen to Declan McKenna’s version of ‘Heart Of The Country’ below.

Declan McKenna released new album ‘Zeros’ on September 4, narrowly missing out on the UK chart top spot to The Rolling Stones. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “The 21-year-old might be trying to shake off any unwieldy labels from critics this time around, but he’s doing so in electric, entertaining and thought-provoking form.

“Climb aboard McKenna’s space shuttle, and let him transport you to a place where dancing and getting deep are equally encouraged.”

Since the album’s release, McKenna’s manager has revealed that he’s already started work on a third album. “Obviously lockdown has been helping with the enforced isolation, but he’s always writing. The songs usually come in with full lyrics and the [final] lyrics will then rarely change from the original demo, which is amazing.”

McKenna also recently played two tracks from the album – ‘Twice Your Size’ and ‘Rapture’ – for a new edition of NME Home Sessions. Watch the performance above.

Following the album’s release, the singer performed a livestreamed gig from new London venue Lafayette. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: Since his 2017 debut, Declan McKenna has re-designed himself as a modern-day glam-rock icon, moving on stage with childish insouciance, resplendent in Marc Bolan glitter make-up and silver lamé.

“Sprawling piano-ballad ‘Be An Astronaut’ and cosmic-synth number ‘The Key To Life On Earth’ are unmistakeable love-letters to Ziggy Stardust.”