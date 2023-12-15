Declan McKenna shares studio cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’

Declan McKenna has shared a cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ today (December 15) – check it out below.

McKenna has done an acoustic cover of the song which appeared on ABBA’s 1981 album, ‘The Visitors’. Due to high demand after a clip of the cover went viral on TikTok, McKenna has now released the full version of the track.

Sharing the song, McKenna joked: “Tomorrow my Christmas number one drops, thank you to everyone for making it Christmas number one this week I have complete faith in you.”

Advertisement

He continued: “‘Slipping Through My Fingers (Declan’s version) out at midnight,” before adding: “it’s out and if it’s not Christmas number one I’m deleting.”

Listen to the song here:

Tomorrow my Christmas number one drops, thank you to everyone for making it Christmas number one this week I have complete faith in you. Slipping through my fingers (Declan’s version) out at midnight. https://t.co/fOAZVWsNCd pic.twitter.com/Di0tmC1uXP — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) December 14, 2023

it’s out and if it’s not Christmas number one I’m deleting — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) December 15, 2023

The contenders in the race to clinch the Number One spot on the singles chart in time for Christmas 2023 were announced late last month.

Advertisement

Speculation about who would hit the peak position on the charts in time for Christmas grew in November, with news that frontrunners LadBaby would be stepping down from their streak of annual Number One tracks.

Comprised of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the LadBaby duo have consistently topped the charts around Christmas for their sausage roll-themed takes on famous tracks. These include ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019), ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020), ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ (2021) and ‘Food Aid’ (2022).

Official Charts Company revealed that ‘West End Girls’ – the recently shared track by post-punk duo Sleaford Mods is in the running and sees the Nottingham band deliver a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ 1985 hit single in aid of the homeless charity, Shelter.

Another contender looking to donate funds to charity with their track is from Nala The Station Cat. After becoming an online sensation, the four-year-old cat has released a track called ‘Check Meowt’ – with funds set to be donated to the RSPCA and Stevenage homelessness charity Feed Up Warm Up.

As expected, some classic festive tracks are also predicted to surge, with iconic songs including Slade’s ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and the ‘Fairytale Of New York’ classic by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl which has recently been released for charity following the death of Shane MacGowan.

You can check out the full list of Christmas number one contenders here.