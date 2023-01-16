Deep Purple announce Indonesia concert this March

Rock legends Deep Purple have announced an Indonesia concert this March as part of their 2023 world tour.

Deep Purple are set to perform at the Edutorium UMS in Surakata, Solo on March 10 for what will be the only concert announced for Southeast Asia so far, with the band having previously revealed four Japan concerts for the tour. Supporting them at the Indonesia concert will be local rock veterans Godbless, who opened for Deep Purple at their landmark 1975 concert in the country.

Several ticket categories have already sold out. Ticketing links for the remaining categories have yet to be released, but tickets for the Green A, Green B and Festival zones are set to go on sale at a later date. Green A tickets will be priced at IDR1,500,000, Green B tickets at IDR750,000, and Festival tickets at IDR1,000,000.

Following the Indonesia concert, Deep Purple are set to embark on a run of four dates in Japan that will see them performing in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Osaka from March 13 to 19. The group will then embark on the European leg of their tour later this year in June.

No additional Asia tour dates have been announced as of the time of writing.

Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse officially quit the band in June last year to care for his wife, Janine, who is suffering from aggressive cancer. “I’ll miss everybody in the band and crew but being Janine’s helper and advocate has made a real difference at many key points,” Morse shared in a statement at the time.

“As Janine adjusts to her limitations, she is able to do many things on her own, so we will try to play some shorter nearby concert tours with friends to, hopefully, get both of us out of the house!”

He had previously stepped away from the band in March to care for Janine, though he had shared at the time that he hoped to rejoin the band on tour later.