Deep Sea Diver enlist Sharon Van Etten for new single ‘Impossible Weight’

Jessica Dobson has revealed the latest single from her Deep Sea Diver project, for which she’s enlisted Sharon Van Etten.

Van Etten provides a guest verse and backing vocals for ‘Impossible Weight’, and also appears in the official video which you can see below.

“In the past I’d often tell myself, ‘This other person is going through something worse than I am, so their pain weighs more,’” said Dobson of the track. “‘Impossible Weight’ is about finding more compassion for yourself, instead of discrediting your pain in that way.”

Speaking about collaborating with Van Etten, she added that she wrote the song shortly after seeing the musician perform at The Neptune Theatre in Seattle, a venue that features in the video.

“I’ve been a huge fan or hers for quite some time and I was deeply moved and inspired by that show,” Dobson said. “The next day, I literally said out loud as we were recording, ‘I wonder if Sharon would ever sing on this?’

“Having never met her, it was definitely a pipe dream question that somehow ended up working out and I’m eternally grateful for it. She brought so much to this song and brought it alive even more.”

It’s the latest taste of Deep Sea Diver’s forthcoming third album of the same name. Last month she shared lead single ‘Lights Out’.

In May, meanwhile, Van Etten teamed up with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme for a collaborative rendition of Nick Lowe’s ‘What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding’