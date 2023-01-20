Deerhoof announce first album in Japanese, ‘Miracle-Level’

Deerhoof have announced they’ve recorded their first all-Japanese album, titled ‘Miracle-Level’.

The American outfit – fronted by Japanese singer Satomi Matsuzaki – announced the new album on Wednesday (January 18), sharing that it will arrive on March 31 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

Not only is the album set to be their first recorded entirely in Japanese, but – with production from Mike Bridavsky – it’s also the first of their 19 albums to be made entirely in a studio.

Advertisement

To mark the album’s announcement, the band have shared a new single ‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story’. Bursting with shreddy guitars, the track arrives alongside an accompanying music video, which was filmed in Tokyo’s Ebisu Garden Hall and directed by Noriko Oishi. Check it out below:

‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story’ is the second taste of the forthcoming album, following on from September 2022’s ‘My Lovely Cat’. See the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story’

2. ‘My Lovely Cat’

3. ‘Everybody, Marvel’

4. ‘Jet-Black Double-Shield’

5. ‘Miracle-Level’

6. ‘And the Moon Laughs’

7. ‘The Little Maker’

8. ‘Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028’

9. ‘Momentary Art of Soul!’

10. ‘Wedding, March, Flower’

The outfit will be taking the new album on tour, with a slew of dates scheduled for North America. The tour will kick off in Toronto on the day of the record’s release (March 31), taking the band through 16 other states before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14. Find tickets to the shows here.

Deerhoof’s ‘Miracle-Level’ 2023 tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 31 –Toronto, Wavelength Winter Festival @ TD Music Hall

Advertisement

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Montreal, La Sala Rossa

Sunday 2 – Greenfield, Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Centre

Tuesday 4 – Brooklyn, Elsewhere Hall

Wednesday 5 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

Thursday 6 – Providence, Columbus Theatre

MAY

Thursday 4 – Seattle, Neumos

Friday 5 – Portland, Aladdin Theater

Sunday 7 – Sacramento, Harlow’s

Monday 8 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

Wednesday 10 – Los Angeles, Lodge Room

Friday 12 – Salt Lake City, Kilby Court Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark

Saturday 13 – Boise, Treefort Music hall



JULY

Friday 7 – Des Moines, 80-35 Fest

Saturday 8 – St. Paul, Turf Club

Tuesday 11 – Louisville, Zanzabar

Wednesday 12 – Grand Rapids, Pyramid Scheme

Friday 14 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall