Def Jam launches in Vietnam, signing Obito, SeaChains and Right

Revered hip-hop label Def Jam has launched in Vietnam with the signing of three artists: Obito, SeaChains and Right.

The label’s touchdown in Vietnam, under the auspices of Universal Music Vietnam, comes a year after the launch of Def Jam South East Asia, which comprises Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for hip-hop in Vietnam, and we are committed to connect and contribute to the hip-hop community at large,” Joe Flizzow, the veteran Malaysian rapper and Managing Director of Def Jam SEA, said in a press release.

“I’m looking forward to working with all these amazing and talented artists as well as collaborations and tours. Big things to come, and once again on behalf of the fam, welcome to Def Jam SEA!”

Right was thrust into the limelight in Vietnam after becoming the first season champion of the “Bạn Có Tài Mà!” freestyle rap battle competition. Obito and SeaChains made waves with their collaborative singles ‘Simple Love’ and ‘When You Look at Me’ at the end of 2019, garnering more than 70million views on YouTube and 150million streams.

In tandem with the label’s launch, Obito premiered his latest single ‘Lost’, with an accompanying music video. The 19-year-old’s new single comes after the track ‘Friendzone’, which dropped in June.

Obito, Seachains and Right join Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba, among others, in the ranks of Southeast Asian rappers signed to Def Jam.