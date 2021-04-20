Def Jam Philippines unveils Rekognize, a new collaborative project with Filipino rappers

Def Jam Philippines has unveiled ‘Nite N’ Day’, the first EP from Rekognize, the label’s newest collaborative project with Filipino rappers.

The five-track EP, which dropped last Friday (April 16), features contributions from a slew of Def Jam Philippines artists like Al James, Mark Beats, Legit Misfitz and aero., among many others. ‘Nite N’ Day’ is the first of four EPs in a series that will be released throughout the year. The project will include over 120 Filipino artists based in Manila, New York and other Southeast Asian countries.

The ‘Nite N’ Day’ EP features the previously released single ‘Beautiful Day’ by Mike Swift, D-Coy, Alisson Shore, kiyo and Mark Beats.

Stream the EP in full below.

To coincide with the release, Def Jam Philippines also shared the music video for ‘Atin Ang Gabi’, featuring Al James, Legit Misfitz, K24/7 and Calvin De Leon. In the clip, the rappers throw a chaotic party with their friends where they dance and drink all night.

Watch it here:

In a press release, Def Jam Philippines A&R senior manager Allan Mitchell Silonga said that the initial roster for Rekognize comprises up-and-coming artists from the Philippines. “I chose to look for raw talents, develop and mould them and have that chemistry and bond with each other until they ‘make it’ and have that superstar status and create monster hits,” he said.

Silonga added: “I truly believe that if you have that love for the culture, it can work and I really feel it in my gut, hoping that the same heart, passion, and energy will be shared. This won’t be Def Jam Philippines’ success alone but also the whole Pinoy hip-hop and R&B communities, too.”

Def Jam Philippines is under Def Jam Southeast Asia, which launched in 2019. The label has also launched in several other neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.