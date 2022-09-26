Def Jam SEA teases return of Joe Flizzow’s ’16 Baris’ cypher series

Def Jam Southeast Asia has teased the return of Malaysia’s biggest cypher 16 Baris, alongside the cypher’s founder Joe Flizzow and 16 Baris resident DJ CZA.

Def Jam Southeast Asia teased the cypher’s return with a cryptic video featuring a montage of Joe Flizzow entering his Subang Jaya barbershop Joe’s, before revealing season 3 of the cypher is in the works. No further details have been shared at this time regarding the rappers who will be showcasing their skills on the upcoming season of the cypher, but will presumably see the return of Flizzow as the show’s host alongside DJ CZA on the decks.

Born as a collaboration between Kartel Records and Rocketfuel Entertainment to showcase up-and-coming Asian talent from across the region to freestyle in 16 bars in 2017, 16 Baris established itself as Malaysia’s premiere cypher, giving rap talents like Bunga, Zamaera, Dan Shiv, B-Heart and more a place to demonstrate their craft online straight from Flizzow’s barbershop.

Following an extremely positive reception to the first in-person cypher held at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur later that year, 2018 saw 16 Baris held as a concert at Kuala Lumpur’s National Tennis Centre and featured Altimet, SonaOne, Airliftz, Alif, Fariz Jabba, Lil J, Kayda, Yung Raja and more before going on hiatus in 2019.

Flizzow most recently released the single ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ featuring SonaOne earlier this year in July. It was the rapper and Def Jam Southeast Asia executive creative consultant’s first single of the year, and was described as a “cautionary tale about the pitfalls of every man’s journey to stardom.”

Flizzow previously collaborated with Snoop Dogg on the Johor Darul Ta’zim state football team theme song ‘Pioneers’ in March following a spot on ‘Fade to Black’, a tribute to late SlapShock vocalist Jamir Garcia by Project E.A.R.

In February, Flizzow appeared on Malaysian singer Naim Daniel‘s single ‘Habis Sini’. Speaking to NME earlier this year about his debut album ‘Fobia’, Daniel shared that Flizzow and SonaOne had guided him in the art of hip-hop collaborations for the single by inviting him to the studio, where they worked on the track with him.