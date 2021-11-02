Deftones celebrate ‘Saturday Night Wrist’ 15th anniversary by sharing alternative artwork

Deftones have marked the 15th anniversary of their fifth album ‘Saturday Night Wrist’ by sharing a different version of its cover artwork.

The album followed the band’s 2003 self-titled record and was released October 31, 2006. It was the last Deftones record to feature late bassist Chi Cheng.

Artist Frank Maddocks’ original ‘Saturday Night Wrist’ cover shows a woman bending her neck to the sky. On the alternate version, it appears the same woman is used – this time with a closer shot of her face set against a more colourful, psychedelic-style backdrop.

Advertisement

Frontman Chino Moreno spoke to Kerrang! in 2016 about his feelings towards the album, admitting that he can’t listen to it anymore. “That record is so unconfident, that’s why I hate it,” he said. “I don’t feel like it’s me, it’s this unconfident version of myself that doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

#SaturdayNightWrist turns 15 this Halloween. Featured here is an unused, alternate concept for the album cover by Frank Maddocks. Revisit at https://t.co/SfuYRdyLau pic.twitter.com/Sjju8Tbu2k — Deftones (@deftones) October 31, 2021

Chino revealed last year to Zane Lowe on Apple Music that the band’s second album, 1997’s ‘Around The Fur’, is his favourite.

“Honestly, I still think that record will always be my favourite record,” he said. ​”One of the main reasons why… For one, we were pretty young. We were probably late, maybe mid-20s then, something like that. But we were on fire.

“The [1995 debut] ‘Adrenaline’ record…I never really liked that record too much. I still sort of toggle with just like, I appreciate it for what it is, obviously. It’s like we were very naive and sometimes things will shine because it’s like, they don’t know what they’re doing, but sometimes there’s brilliance in that I guess.”

In other news, Moreno recently shared his thoughts on Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter’s flat Earth and vaccine theories.

Advertisement

Late last year, Carpenter faced widespread criticism for the remarks he gave during his recent guest appearance on the conspiracy theorist podcast Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli, in which he voiced his support for the widely debunked ‘flat Earth’ conspiracy theory and disputed the effectiveness of vaccines.

“I’m surprised he’s not more of a meme… I think there may be a couple,” Moreno said when asked about Carpenter’s views in an appearance on The Peer Pleasure Podcast. “But, it was actually tough for a minute, because obviously I’ve been friends with him since I was 10-years-old. And you know he wasn’t always this way.”

Deftones’ latest album, ‘Ohms’, was released last year. Read the five-star review here.